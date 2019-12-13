Thursday accident in Oliver near Rd 9

One person was sent to hospital and dog perishes following a pedestrian involved collision.

At approximately 5:15pm on December 12, Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and dog on Highway 97 near Road 9.

Frontline officers attended and located a woman suffering from injuries sustained and her dog deceased from a collision with a GMC Terrain. The pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The woman was wearing all dark clothing in a very dark stretch of Highway 97 with no artificial lighting and wet roads.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Oliver RCMP would like to remind both drivers and pedestrians about road safety. Pedestrians and drivers need to look out for each other and exercise caution especially during darker portions of the year. Pedestrians should dress to be seen. Wear light colored reflective clothing and carry a flashlight, says Sgt Jason Bayda.