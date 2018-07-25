Throwing your hat in the ring?

Information Available for Candidates and Voters

The upcoming general local government election is Saturday, October 20, 2018 to determine the individuals who will make decisions and govern on behalf of voters. In Oliver, eligible voters will cast their ballot to elect one Mayor and four Councillors, and two Water Councillors (System 1 through 7).

In preparation for the general election, information is now available for both candidates and voters on the Town of Oliver website www.oliver.ca click on the Election 2018 image. The website includes key dates, voter information, and candidate information.

Candidates who are thinking of running for office in 2018 can now obtain the Nomination Package and Information Package at Town Hall or on the Town website.

Inquiries:

Town of Oliver

Diane Vaykovich, Chief Election Officer

Linda Schultz, Deputy Chief Election Officer

250 485 6200