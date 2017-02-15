Throne speech lacks detail

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon delivered a pre-election throne speech Tuesday in Victora that spoke glowingly of the government’s achievements and promised taxpayer relief.
“British Columbians have worked hard. Your government’s plan to control spending, balance budgets, and pay down the debt has resulted in growing surpluses,” said Guichon in her Speech From The Throne.
“That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on,” she said.
The speech also mentions paying British Columbians back and investing in “your household and in your families,” although details on how those promises will be kept were not revealed. Those are expected next week when the B.C. Liberals deliver the provincial budget.
Last November the government projected a budget surplus of more than $2 billion for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.
The B.C. election is May 9. The Liberals are seeking a fifth consecutive mandate.
Source: CBC news
Comments
Rob Hopkins says
“Pay down the debt” and “growing surpluses”: Really! One needs to understand the difference between budgets and capital debt. In the last 5 years of Miss Christy’s reign, paying down the debt is just an out-and-out lie. I’ll say it again, “A big fat LIE”. The debt has risen from $45.2 billion to $65.3 billion. That is an increase of ~$20 billion that we British Columbians need to pay back sometime in the future as well as interest on this debt causing it to perpetually increase, unless somewhere along the way someone who knows what they are doing actually “pays down the debt”. It most certainly won’t be Miss Smiley Pants. Due to lack of revenues received by this government, we just keep borrowing and borrowing to pay for new bridges, etc. The budget is an annual affair and does not take into account the ballooning accumulated debt. It would be nice if we could all just spend $20 billion more than we make and call it even. Ignorance is our enemy.