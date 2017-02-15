Throne speech lacks detail

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon delivered a pre-election throne speech Tuesday in Victora that spoke glowingly of the government’s achievements and promised taxpayer relief.

“British Columbians have worked hard. Your government’s plan to control spending, balance budgets, and pay down the debt has resulted in growing surpluses,” said Guichon in her Speech From The Throne.

“That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on,” she said.

The speech also mentions paying British Columbians back and investing in “your household and in your families,” although details on how those promises will be kept were not revealed. Those are expected next week when the B.C. Liberals deliver the provincial budget.

Last November the government projected a budget surplus of more than $2 billion for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

The B.C. election is May 9. The Liberals are seeking a fifth consecutive mandate.

Source: CBC news