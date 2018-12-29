Three escape serious injury

Location: just north of Oliver Sign at Leighton Crescent. Two cars collide on slippery Hwy 97 with one pushed off the roadway into a thicket.

Time: 5 am Saturday.

Three persons treated at the scene. Assistance provided by crews from Oliver Fire Department and EMS.

On arrival RCMP took command of the scene. Police and EMS took all those injured to hospital for a checkup.

Traffic diverted around the impact site. Tow truck used to remove two cars.