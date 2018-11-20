Three dead in separate South Okanagan accidents – Monday

An Oliver man in his fifties is dead following an overnight accident on Hwy 3 west of Osoyoos at the Nighthawk Wash, turnoff.

RCMP would not confirm any details but the road was closed for many hours and traffic diverted.

***

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a remote road outside Kaleden Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the accident in the 1700 block of Marron Valley Road around 9 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle rollover.

Upon arrival, RCMP officers found a female passenger deceased. The male driver was outside the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coroners Service and RCMP traffic division continue to investigate.

***

Another deadly crash on South Okanagan roads with a man in his 20’s losing his life in a rollover off Carmi Avenue in Penticton sometime overnight early Monday morning.