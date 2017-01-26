Budget process for Town of Oliver – complete

Council Wednesday set a cap on spending of 3% in 2017 for its general budget. A general operating and capital budget excludes water and sewer utilities. (Rates for those seen below)

Every year staff bring in a zero based budget based on the spending of the previous year and ask council to review all projects, possible savings, new initiatives – and ultimately setting an increase to cover increased labour costs and cost of living increases.

The zero based budget included $72 thousand from a general reserve. Council found savings within the documents and eliminated the need for affecting the reserves (actually raising funds to increase the reserve)

Property taxes in 2016 raised $1,386,930. So each increase of 1% only raises: $13,869.30.

Highlights: Crack sealing on the main airport tarmac and a new main security gate. By hiring a new bylaw enforcement officer the Town saves over $18 thousand dollars. South Okanagan Transit Society receives an increase of $12,000 for a new stop in Oliver and more trips from Osoyoos to Penticton.

A capital project will see improvements to Gala Park including a lighted pathway. Council decided against any form of web-casting of council meetings until the new Eastlink Cable tv system is tested and tried. Council goes paperless with the purchase of I-pads for 7 elected officials. The last item will save the budget almost $10 thousand per year on paper and production costs.

In addition – capital projects include up to $72 thousand for a new roof at Town Hall with much of the work paid for by grants. One automobile/electric charging station will be installed at the Visitors Centre.

The Town will contribute $20 thousand to a study of traffic flows and patterns at McKinney Rd and Tucelnuit Drive/Blacksage Rd. That study by the Ministry of Highways is in progress. Council has delayed pushing forward on a sidewalk west of the upper field (OES/SOSS) until a plan is agreed to with the School District.

The repaving and reconstruction of Earle Crescent will be completed at a cost of nearly half a million dollars. New higher street light poles will be installed on Main Street. More street lighting will be added to Airport Street near Skagit Avenue. Funds set aside for more planning at Centennial Park where a new public space is foreseen.

In November:

Oliver residents will pay more for water and sewer utilities.

Sewer rates up 5.16 per cent this year.

Water rates will increase 3.41 % n 2017.

Plus a special levy for next five years for canal/syphon upgrades amounting to:

3.0 percent in 2017 and 2018 and 2.0 percent in 2019-2021