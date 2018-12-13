Threats of bombs at several Penticton car dealership under investigation

Multiple bomb threats being received by the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships in Penticton.

RCMP on the scene for much of the late morning.

“police have actively blocked off the 500 block of Duncan Ave. W, and evacuated all neighbouring businesses.”

Duncan Avenue runs from Highway 97 to Fairview Road.

The RCMP bomb unit including sniffer dogs is now on scene. Penticton Fire Department on the scene.

Has a bomb been found? Anyone hurt? – No answers to those questions.

With files from Castanet

Pictures: South Okanagan Photo