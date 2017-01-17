This week – inmates arrive

Beginning this week, the Okanagan Correctional Centre will begin housing inmates in a phased-in approach. The first to move in will be those from the Okanagan catchment area – that is, those whom the courts would send to Corrections with the Okanagan in mind, now that there is a correctional centre there.

Over the coming months, the number of inmates will increase as more inmates are sent to the facility by the courts and as transfers from other centres are scheduled as required.

Source: Government of BC