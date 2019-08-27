Location Salamander Avenue at Meadows Drive.

I have been watching a bit of a drama unfold at this corner recently with at least 1 person (kind hearted she thinks) bringing apples and water for the local deer.

A couple of weeks ago the same person was seen cutting saplings from trees to make it easier for deer to forage.

Some people call me the ” old grump ” because I call like I see it. This is wrong.

Deer have their habitat and we have built our homes, condos, apartments and senior’s home on their territory. But deer and other wildlife know how to survive – and not by relying on humans.

Deer move to the river for water, deer move to greener pastures when one spot is no longer useful.

Interference in this cycle can bring in cougars looking for young food. Even rats can be attracted.

If I am wrong – hunters and conservationists will tell me.