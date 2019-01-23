This is whopper** Wednesday

Town of Oliver says

Heavy Snow and Icy Roads delay Friday pick-up in Oliver

Garbage and Recycling pick-up will be delayed due to heavy snow fall and icy ?? road conditions. Residents on the south side of Fairview Road and Park Drive (Friday Pick-Up) will receive pick-up services on Saturday, January 26th.

Residents are asked to leave their garbage and recycling bins out on Saturday, January 26th, promptly at 7:00 a.m. Waste Connections may have an additional truck out on Saturday to assist with the pick up.

** Snow melt in progress – Chinook to be finished in time for garbage pickup. Oh well – Maybe a day off?