This is Wednesday night

The meeting was Monday morning – it took two extra long days to negotiate the wording of this:

Statement from Interior Health, attributable to Lori Motluk, Executive Director, for North and South Okanagan (Hospital & Communities Integrated Services)

“Interior Health met with members of the South Okanagan General Hospital Medical Staff Association on Monday to discuss concerns raised by the physician group. This was a positive and productive first meeting, and it’s clear Interior Health and the physicians share the same goal – to provide quality care for patients, and in a way that is sustainable for the long-term. Interior Health and the physician group have committed to meet again in the coming weeks and months to work towards solutions that will address the concerns and interests of both parties. We appreciate there is community interest in these discussions, however, in recognition of our need to focus on long-term solutions, we’re not in a position to share additional details of the topics of discussion at this time.”

Editorial comment: Yes we shall meet depending on the outcome of the May 9th election. Therefore we shall not tell you who was at the meeting, how long it lasted, the points discussed or anything agreed upon. We could not even arrive at meeting date in the future.

To my many critics – point well taken.