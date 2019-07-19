A quick observation on July 18 – heat on in the car

July 19 – cloudy, dark no sun in the morning (feels like a day to wrap yourself in a blanket and read a good book). Yes the sun appears on occasion and maybe you can jump in the lake to refresh yourself. But certainly not the hot summers of our past.

Climate Change for kids

Climate change is when there is a big difference in normal climate patterns over a long amount of time. The Earth’s climate appears to be changing very fast, something that has not happened since the end of the last ice age, 10 000 years ago. Scientists are not sure exactly how much the climate has changed, or why this is happening, but they do believe that at least some of the changes are because of things we are doing.

Global Warming for kids

Global warming is the increase in temperature of the Earth’s surface (both land and water) as well as it’s atmosphere. Average temperatures around the world have risen by 0.75°C (1.4°F) over the last 100 years about two thirds of this increase has occurred since 1975.

Fires, Floods, Drought – too much rain ( cherry damage ) – this area has seen recent flooding, recent large forest fires, fear of drought but a very rainy 2019 so much so that there is damage to at least one sector of the agricultural industry.

We live in a desert – it is dry – even in the winter. The amount of snow is low. The amount of rain is not what it is in coastal regions.

We have water supply problems OR we do not!

Most people seem not to understand that if Okanagan Lake fills each year to its normal level and the hands on the dams are consistent there are few water supply problems. It would be my contention that we have very large aquifers in the south valley bottom and the rocky hills to the west seem to ooze water that surprises many – but not every year.

This year is dry with many creeks not running and larger ones not supplying that much to the Okanagan Basin.

What is the point of all of this? This is not a rant.