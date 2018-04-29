“3rd (overflow) culvert is installed and de-sandbagged so the water is flowing. Lots of freshet water flowing now. Park Rill should be closed for pumping today.
Those new culverts on Hwy 97 are scheduled for opening today. I’m encouraged to see so much involvement from FLNRO. Great for our situation to be taken seriously.” Terry Schafer, RDOS
Third culvert on Secrest Hill Rd now activated – road still closed
