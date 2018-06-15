Think about it- with Joseph Seiler

Note

To note something is to ‘notice’ it, to remember it or to even write it down. This can be a moment and then gone or can be something remembered for days or even years. So there is a kind of level of noting. It I note something strongly I recall it with ease a long time later. If I take but passing notice, I may have forgotten minutes later. To note something is to have an aha moment about it and likely nod my head with a yes motion

We can play a note on an instrument or sing one with our voice. The note is the measure of the frequency of the sound. There is a scale of notes so we can share which note is which sound. When I was a very young lad my Dad convinced me to play the accordion. Yes, it is true. I had to learn to read music which is the written combination of notes that are to be played to produce the tune you wanted

I can say that something is of note. That means it is to be especially noticed, paid attention to and maybe even celebrated. Hoorah. I can ask your attention about something by asking you to take note. Then again, to take notes is to write down the essence of what I point your attention toward. I’m not sure how one takes note. I mean the taking part. Maybe it is like putting a post it note on something

What does it mean when I say that there has been nothing of note? I suppose I was not looking for anything of note, so did not encounter such. There is a video showing about10 people dressed in black, passing around a white ball. The instruction is to count how many times the ball is passed from one to another. A bear joins in, dances around, and is not seen at all. I note what I seek

We can refer to a small amount of emotion by saying, ‘there was a sad note to his speech’. Or ‘his speech struck a sad note or a happy note or was missing a note of empathy. I’m thinking the best note is a bank note. Those notes are great, make a welcome gift and for the most part are happy notes. Some are people of note, worth our time to notice and remember, sometimes for good reasons. Take note