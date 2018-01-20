Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Mirror

‘Mirror, mirror, on the wall…’ is a familiar line from Sleeping Beauty. The mirror, in this case, is not only showing the Queen herself, it is comparing her beauty to all others. Wow, quite a mirror. A mirror was a greatly prized object in early days as the technology to make a good one was not yet up to the task. Thus, it was said that if I broke a mirror that I would endure a seven year run of bad luck

A simple mirror reflects back the images that are in front of it. However, that means that when my head is looking in the mirror at something behind me, it is backwards. Ever notice that, for instance, an ambulance has that word on the front of its hood backwards? That is so that when you look in your rear view mirror to see what the siren is about, ‘Ambulance’ is what you will see. Neat

To mirror is a verb meaning to reflect back, and do so exactly. I can mirror your actions by standing beside you, looking the same way and copying your every move. I can also do so by looking at you and tracking your every move, but that would mean my moves would be opposite yours. If your left hand moved I’d be moving my right. There are comedy skits that so this that can be quite funny

If we are dance partners we are often, not 100%, but most of the time, mirroring each other’s movements. Mirroring another can be encouraging and light and great fun. Dancing is an example. As a Coach, I strive to be the gently relentless mirror that shows you your magnificent self. It has gotten easier to do that over the years. Doing so gives as much to me as to the one I am Coaching

I am your mirror by the look on my face and the thoughts in my heart. You can feel ‘seen’ by looking at me and feeling my intentions toward you. This is what is happening when the Grandparent looks upon and speaks gently to, a grandchild. This is Acceptance, yes with a capital A. The opposite is happening when any person looks upon another with judgement. What kind of mirror do you like to meet?