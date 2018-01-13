Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Affirmations

Some say that an affirmation is a statement about what we want, phrased in the first person, present tense. For instance, if I weigh a certain amount and I wish to reduce my weight by 30 pounds, then I am instructed to ‘affirm’ that “I weigh (insert the new weight here)”. Affirmation done. The problem is that my mind knows very well that I do not weigh what the affirmation just said, so it is a lie. All that accomplishes is to make me feel worse. Not working

Some will recommend that we add a future date, a target end time for the accomplishment of the weight change. We can say, “it is June 15 2018 and my weight is _______ ” or something similar. This releases the lie, sets a target and a date. Seems pretty good and better than the first way. Better in that it feels different, better, not the in my face lie. Some might say this simply delays the lie. What say you?

The challenge in design of a powerhouse affirmation includes making it in a way that the mind can embrace it with glee. Yeah, glee! Why not? We humans resist change, even the smallest changes gets resistance. So, if we can reduce the resistance via the design of the affirmation meant to help us change, well, let’s do that. The amount of resistance is easily felt in the body. When you say your affirmation notice the feeling

I have found that, for me, when I move toward a change, decreasing weight for instance, rather than declare I have done it, which I clearly have not, the mind can at least consider it. The body can cautiously allow the idea to be inspected. Not at glee yet, but way closer. The more comfortable we are with the change the easier it is to co-exist with the idea. From there, a little here, a little there, it starts to happen

Bottom line is that an affirmation works best when I can feel encouraged by it rather than angst or being a faker. Thinking more, I am the chooser in all of this. If I choose to believe the affirmation statement, honestly, truly believe it, chances are great. How do these feel, “I am as successful as I decide to be”, or “I am daily closer to my ideal weight”, or “when I let myself, I achieve the things I choose to”. What works for you? Do that