Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Development

To develop a film, when we had such materials, one needed a chemical bath, a dark room, special paper and a process that took time and care in order to produce the picture that had been taken. It was a labour of love and reverence for the result not yet seen. The developer had faith that the picture would be a good one. That included faith that the photographer took proper care and innovation in using the camera

We can speak of a well developed forest. That seems to mean the trees are mostly big and healthy, the ground cover is so as well, the animals living there seem fine. All is well in our well developed forest. Enter the Developer, who replaces the forest with a strip mall, a parking lot, houses, a school and a community center. Now we have a well developed neighborhood. An interesting development, all of this

The development of a talent is a long haul affair. Becoming an Olympic level athlete in any sport means concentration on developing myself for years. So too in order to develop a reliable and robust reputation. If I want to be known as honest I can’t be cheating here and there and expect to still gain the reputation. Development of BRAND in business is the same. Consistent experience with the company is the key

To develop a story or plot line is to identify what happens to whom and how. This requires a vision of the events and how they work together. It must be quite the thing to develop the many shows of a TV series that runs for 12 years. Much of that must be developed as time moves forward, the fan base gets developed, the characters are developed and eventually, a suitable ending is developed

Development is a slow and deliberate and thoughtful process. Well, supposed to be if we want a great result. And btw a result is never done when it comes to development, unless we are talking about developing a picture. Developing as a person is a constant. That kind of development needs to be a labout of love. How do you see yourself developing? The clearer and more generous the picture the happier you can become