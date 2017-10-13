Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Buffet

I have this idea that the experience called living is like being in a place that is the Universe’s buffet. Now Universe, by definition, is all things, every conceivable thing. So we are in this place and a few ‘laws’ are vital to note. One is that it is a buffet, so no table service. I have to get up, walk over to the serving table, pick up my plate etc and then approach the bins that hold the goodies. What else is vital?

Now note that the buffet that is the Universe is so immense that I can’t have everything. But I can have anything :-) and how great is that. As a participant in the Universe I have choice. The buffet is lined with those metal warming tins and the covers are all on. So I need to ask for what I want. I say “beans” and lift the cover to see white lima beans. No I say, that is not what I meant. Ahh, the next Law

OK, ‘green beans’, and I open the lid. No! Not French cut cold green beans in vinaigrette. Hot, green, diagonal cut, beans in butter. That worked. See, the Universe has everything and does not understand ‘what I meant’ it only understands what I actually asked for, whether in my mind or verbal or by my actions or in whatever way. So, get it clear, including the feeling of actually having it (taste them buttered beans).

‘Asking’ comes from all my sources (mind, voice, action). I need to be very consistent. Asking for a million dollars and thinking “yeah right” confuses the Universe. As amazing as it is, it needs me to decide what I want. It wants to bring me what I ask. So any ask is being responded to, kind of like a truck with my item is dispatched from the warehouse and will be here shortly… unless I un-ask before it arrives

A great way to avoid ‘un-asking’ is to imagine that I already have the thing I asked for. When I feel like I have it the idea that I don’t have it is suppressed. Think of a fresh lemon and then cut it into four and now bite into it. Bite into it hard and let the juices flow. Feel that? Do the same with the ask that is on its way on that truck.

Oh, and smile, you are about to get what you asked for.