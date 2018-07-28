Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Shop

To go to the shop is to go to the place I do my fixing and building work. Could be a motorcycle shop, which usually also has a store to sell new motorcycles, clothing, parts and so on. Going to the shop is quite different from going to shop. This kind of shop is to look around, gather data about my options to possibly buy. I can shop without money because I don’t actually buy anything, just shop

The Shop can be a place to hang out and be cool, like at the Malt Shop (back in the day). The Shop is where you go to shop, at least that was the idea 100 years ago. The hope was that if I were to shop, look around, that I would be tempted and convinced to buy something. Some Shops are specialized, like the Stamp Shop where stamp collectors like myself can go and find special items, not available in mercantile stores

My Mom used to anticipate Dollar Forty Nine day, a day that a particular store had all these sales and she would go shopping. She would shop all day, seeking bargains and coffee. For her to shop was to have coffee along the way. On that special day even the coffee was on sale, the refills were ten cents. She would go shopping early and come home late and do so with at least one friend. To shop can be an event

I can shop around, meaning go to different shops to check out my options to buy. I might also shop around for an answer or for a date or for a plan/idea. Shopping is comparing options. I can shop something out, meaning that I would extend an invitation to, say, make an object, to many possible makers to see what they might offer. I can declare that I am shopping for a certain item and sellers would come to me

Shoplifting is to steal things from a shop. Shop talk is yakking about our jobs. Price shopping is looking for the best price. Value shopping is trickier in that value can be subjective. Ultimately, to shop is to choose. We choose at the conclusion of shopping, usually to then buy. Do we shop for values, the human kind of values? Well, we do choose those and once chosen we nurture and grow them. Sorta similar I suppose.