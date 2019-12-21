Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Send

To send is to arrange to move something via other than myself. I send a letter to someone far away and trust the Post to get it there. I can also send thoughts to. Interesting though, the thought is not gone until I stop thinking about it. It is as if that thought is kicking around the mailroom and not loaded on the Mail-truck until I ‘let it go’. Hmmm, I wonder how many I have clogging things up, just hanging on to them?

The singer pines ‘you send me’ to express how completely invested they are in you. Where did I apparently send them? To a state of mind, one of absorption and a very desirable place as well. When I say you send me the shivers I mean that I feel that way when I think about you. I can send you, or you me, good vibes or bad vibes, just from the way we think about each other. What are you sending someone right now?

To send is to launch, release, give and trust. Yes, to send is to trust that that which is sent will arrive as intended and a greater leap of faith, that it will be well received, welcomed. Finally, we tend to trust that the intent of what is sent is interpreted as we want. The receiver has the option to reject our gift or take all wrong. Sending can therefore be a kind of precarious venture. Unless of course we send without expectation

To send down is to expel or remove rank, as in sending a Director back to the be among the membership, stripped of title, privilege and power. It is kind of a nasty adult version of being sent to your room. To send out is to radiate, to share to give. A great example is when we send out wishes such as Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. We don’t add, ‘except not to that so and so at work’.

Once I hit Send, my email is gone. Sometimes, not often, it is ‘oh drat’ I forgot a part of the message or didn’t ‘calm down’ before composing that message. Oops. If we are sending an email, it is instant. If we are sending mail in the Post, the moment we drop it in the box, gone. To ‘send’ is thus an action with responsibility. What would I be happy to send? What would I want to rethink for a moment?