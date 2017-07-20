Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Dry

When an actor has forgotten their lines in the middle of a scene they have gone dry. A person who is for prohibition is a dry, I mean that is what they are called/named. To dry is to remove the moisture from something. It takes a longer time to dry a wet sponge than a silk tee shirt. Dry is a relative term. How dry is dry? Is a potato more dry than a tomato? It may feel dry outside today, but not as dry as a desert

When I drink too much I then need to dry out, sober up, drink lots of water (even though drying out) and give my body time to rejuvenate. To dry off is to use a towel, or something like that, to wipe off the moisture. A machine can be used to dry things. A kiln dries lumber. A dehydrator dries slices of fruit and vegetables and tomato sauce. When I want to eat some of those I need to drop them into water to re-hydrate

Telling me to dry up is telling me to stop talking, usually in response to my incessant complaining. A dry martini is not dry as it is liquid, but with more alcohol than usual, less mix. Dry humour is oblique, unusual, the opposite of slapstick. Dry ice is carbon dioxide frozen solid. Dry wall is gypsum pressed between sheets of cardboard. A dry conversation is one that has no substance of interest in it

Drying is a process. Drying is slow and we don’t see much happening. Watching paint dry is a dull and monotonous activity. When I say that someone’s career has dried up, I mean it has ended, no more work in that area for them. Like a politician whose time has passed.

Drying up is the opposite of soaking up. So is drying out the opposite of soaking in?

A dry run can mean that having tried to accomplish or obtain something none of that something was found. A dry hole can refer to drilling for oil or water and finding none. There are times we do not want something to become dry. Like when dealing with a loaf of bread. So we put the item into a container that will not let moisture escape, like a zip lock bag, for instance. Where do you most want your life not to become dry?