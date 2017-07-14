Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Wax

Wax is a substance that is malleable at room temperature, does not dissolve in water and is secreted by many animals and plants. The most well known example is bees wax used to build the honeycomb. Lanolin, from sheep wool, is a type of wax. The head oil of the sperm whale is a wax. Another common wax is carnauba, harvested from a Brazilian palm tree, used to coat food, dental floss and in the wax for your car

Earwax, also known as cerumen, is that yellowy brown stuff in everyone’s ears. It is secreted/built by our bodies, used to protect our ear canal, lubricate and provides protection against infections etc. Though we spend time to clean the excess out, it is useful to us. The body makes it and gently pushes excess or used wax out, where we clean it off. I don’t think it a good substitute for carnauba wax for our cars

Waxing and waning what is that? It is a phrase first coined in the 1300s referring to the phases of the moon. The moon is waxing when we can only see the right crescent of light and waning when we can see the left crescent. Waxing and waning has to do with increasing and decreasing. A piece of music can wax (increase) and wane as can the intensity of a relationship, etc. Hmmm? I wonder where I’m waxing? And you?

When you are waxing eloquent you are deemed to be speaking at length, with some authority/knowledge and in a pleasant manner. One who waxes eloquent can be boring if the subject is of little interest to me or fascinating, captivating if the subject is of greatest interest. To wax eloquent can be a fantasy of the speaker though their audience just wants them to shut up already

One can wax ones legs, a method where liquid wax is poured over a porous cloth on the leg to ‘capture’ the hair. When the wax hardens the cloth is pulled off, pulling out the hair. Ouch and tah dah, waxed legs. When I wax my skis the creamy substance fills in the micro scratches and hardens to a fairly strong and very smooth finish making my ski more slippery on the snow. As I ski I can wax and wane my way down the hill