Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Leg

To receive a ‘leg up’ is to receive a bit of help. One can also earn a leg up or take one. I think the expression came from when one person stands, knee bent, allowing me to step there in order to climb up. That leg up can give me close to two feet toward the top of a wall or reaching something on a high shelf. A leg up is not meant to be a cheating thing but rather a helping thing, the kind you give to friends

The condition of one’s legs can be an indicator of overall health. Lean, well muscled says something. Some ailments are evident when looking at or touching a leg. A bloated leg is a reason to visit the Doctor. Inflammation, heat and throbbing in the leg, again, go to the Doctor. It seems that it is the leg that tells us about certain health items. We need our legs to get around most easily. Take care of them

The leg of a journey is one part of it, say a part between two cities or a part that is done in a canoe. This kind of leg is a building element. Each leg is a vital piece. A leg can even be a piece of information or logic element needed to completely solve a problem. Some legs of a journey might be labelled a dog’s leg, because looking at it on a map the route is shaped like the bend of a dog’s hind leg

To describe someone as leggy is to say they have long and somewhat slender legs. Some children, as they grow through their teens, might appear to be all legs. Legs in a wine glass refers to the patterns that show when we tip the glass and the wine slowly rolls down the inside again. To say wine has great legs is to say the roll back down is slow, apparently an indicator of alcohol level

In a discussion, debate, argument one speaker may be told that they don’t have a leg to stand on, yet they seem to be standing just fine, on two legs at that. What is meant is that their position on the topic does not have foundation, not credible/believable. Wow, legs seem to be pretty important things, even in a conversation. What one does with their legs, whether physical or other, is an important choice to make