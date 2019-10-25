Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Box

A boxer is one who competes in a fight using gloved hands. Two boxers compete boxed within the confines of a ring made of three horizontal ropes strung between four corner posts. It is sometimes called a squared circle. The boxer wears the gloves, a pair of shorts (loose fitting and short) and high ankle boots. Boxer style shorts are popular as underwear. Men or women can be boxers and either can wear boxer shorts

A box canyon has only one way in and out plus is surrounded by steep walls almost like a well with a side entrance. Back in the days, when the tribe wanted to have mammoth for dinner, they would make noise, throw rocks, badger and poke the mammoth at the edge of the herd and get it to run into a narrow box canyon. In that small space the mammoth couldn’t really fight so they all had mammoth burgers that day

A box is a hollow container which protects its contents, is closed but opens, usually on the top, to put things into and take things out of. Many products are sold ‘in a box’ as a complete set. For instance, we can purchase a ‘boyfriend in a box’. Yes, really. A boxed set is a special group of items and the boxes that house them are fancy. Cardboard is used for the majority of boxes. Ask Amazon

A box wrench is one that has a closed structure at both ends, sometimes slightly higher or lower than the handle to let it grip recessed nuts without rounding the edges when I apply force. I have, and often use, a 1/2 inch on one end, and, 9/16 inch on the other, wrench that is older than I am. Yeah, olde. The idea is that the tool completely (box in) encloses the nut to be tightened or loosened. Love it

Boxes can evolve. The steamer trunk, for personal belongings when travelling, was strapped onto the rear bumper of early cars. It was so handy that cars then evolved to have a ‘trunk’ compartment as part of the body. That trunk evolved into the suitcase. A box is a container. You can box me in with your logic. A box can provide protection or restriction. The box step in dance is easy to do and enjoyable to experience.