Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Chord

A chord is a harmonic set of multiple notes at the same time. Some music genres tend to use a certain set of chords a lot of the time. This is part of the reason that those genres seem to sound so similar. Some cultures do not use chords in their music, just single note tones. Western, Oceanic and West African music use a lot of chords. There is even a special numbering system to name the chords

In mathematics, geometry, a chord is a straight line between two points on a curve or arc. The longest straight line we can draw within a circle is the chord called the diameter. If we take a chord and extend it beyond touching the arc but out to infinity it is called a secant. Go ahead, try to naturally use the word secant three times in one day. Keep us posted on how you do and best of luck to you

A chord is a feeling or emotion, as in, the story struck a chord. What strikes a chord in me may not have any impact on you at all. The sensation seems to be connected to a memory of an emotional charged past event. The source of the stimulus can be almost anything. The way a person pronounced a particular word up to a combination of seemingly disparate actions can strike a chord for a particular person

Touching a chord within a person is a sacred thing. This kind of touching binds people together at a deeply intimate level. Some images on the news have the power of such touch. Why is that? On some level we, us humans, share values about certain things. When a value is impugned we push back, hard, instinctively. Might it be that out beyond us and them there is an us, where we all naturally stand together?

What about when a chord gets touched that is not all rainbows and puppy dog tails? Yes. And what about purposely trying to touch a chord, maybe even being rough about it, attacking? Yes, that happens. The emotional chord is the most poweful part of us. Touch it with tenderness you get love. With non-love, you get hate. Sometimes politicians use this. Well, how we touch is a choice. What is your choice?