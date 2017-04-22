Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Tough

To be tough is to be resilient. So a shoe with a tough sole would last a long time even if walking on sharp rocks and such. To be tough can also mean to be hard to sway, as in a person who is closed, impervious to being sensitive to some nuance or special circumstance. A tough guy/gal is within themselves, not easy to connect with. A tough guy/gal would also be a challenge to overcome physically

Sometimes I just need to tough it out, meaning stay the course, finish the commitment, like that. I can toughen myself to something by increasing the amount I stay with. For example, I can run a little bit further each day until I can run a mile. Mental toughness is much the same in that I can increase my ability to study by studying a bit more every day. It can feel tough to toughen myself.

If someone calls me a tough guy, that could be that I am resilient, perseverant, strong and many other complimentary things. It could also mean that I come across as aloof, resistant, uncooperative, uncommunicative and just plain hard to be around. Yet, if I say to my grandson that he is a tough little guy, a big smile shows up on his face. The interpretation is everything. Being a tough guy can be helpful, or not

To act tough can be a defense mechanism. Some people so that to keep others from knowing them too well, getting too close, maybe even seeing their softer real self. There are times when I just want to be alone for a while. Those are great times to ‘be’ a tough guy. The other side is the tough gal. Those, in my experience, seem to be obviously hurting about something. Just Accepting them where they are seems best

One aspect of the idea is that one can choose to become tough and then choose to remain tough. To be tough about something is to be unyielding, not to give up. There are countless stories of people taking victory in situations that would break most of us. What gives people the will to do the tough thing? Some kind of personal and huge reason brings forth our toughness. What is yours? What toughens you?