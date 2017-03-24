Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Good

To be good is to have behaved in a manner that is acceptable, as in ‘good job’. Good is mostly in the middle of a continuum between extremely bad and extremely excellent, over the top, wow. What is good for the goose may or may not, be good for the gander. When I say ‘good on ya’ it is a compliment, you did it, accomplished the task, passed the test, but with a bit of extra in there. Not just good, but more than that.

To find a good time can mean I’m looking for a party, or I’m checking my calendar to schedule something I want to do. Good times refer to a nostalgic set of events that I like to remember. To say something was a good move says that what was done displayed discernment and an action came out of it that was not only a welcomed action, but it was smart to have done it. Good more, good choice, good result, like that.

‘Good enough’ might mean we have more important items to attend to, so leave this one, at least for now. It could express relief that the item has evolved to a point where we can be relieved that it will basically be alright. Not fancy, but working. We humans have a very common belief that we are ‘not good enough’. It seems that we all, at some level, have at least a little bit of this belief. Ouch to that. What if it were not true?

If we actually are good enough, does that not remove a favoured excuse for not giving something our all. We give up in advance until we believe, at least for a while, that we are indeed good enough. As Henry Ford said, “if I say I can or if I say I can’t, I am right”. Nice. We may agree to do something out of fear as well, but that is another story. What if a ‘good job’ was one that I gave my best to?