Think about it – with Joseph Seiler

Go Going Gone

To go is to begin moving toward an objective or destination. When I go away, I leave you, maybe on a holiday. When you tell me to go away it usually means you really don’t want me around and you may even be annoyed. ‘Go baby, go’, is meant to encourage you. ‘Go for it’ means I have confidence you will be successful and I believe in you. Go easy means yes continue but gently.

Go to (that place with the fire and brimstone) means I no longer respect your input, don’t want to hear your comments and definitely do not want you around me. Yet, to be the ‘go to’ person is a complement meaning that if I have a question about a particular topic, you are the one most likely to have the answers. The ‘go to’ person is the expert, and, this is important, and, is willing to share their know how

Where do you go? That is different to, how goes it? ‘Go on’ can mean, continue or it can mean, ‘you can’t be serious, you must be kidding me’, and it can also mean ‘go away’. Actually, ‘go’ can mean go away too, and can, by itself, mean a lot of the other things mentioned so far. One famous use of the word is in the phrase you will readily recognize, ‘to boldly go…’, even though it is, apparently, bad grammar.

Let us ‘go forth’ is kind of sacred invitation to join me and support some kind of advancement, maybe of each other, maybe of a cause, maybe simply a statement of continuing in life, but with optimism for sure. It also says that though we go forth together, you gotta do your own ‘going forth’ and I will do mine. It is both a statement of solidarity, in that we joined in our common goal, and belief you can do your bit

Go is the opposite of stop. Or is it? Isn’t ‘go away’ a pretty close cousin to ‘stop it’? Go can be good in many ways, suggests movement, progress, that kind of thing. Yet, what if I go ‘down spiral’, go too far, go crazy ballistic? Sounds like there are times when a dose of ‘stop’ could be really helpful to a ‘go’. For me, I like ‘go’, feels like getting out of a funk, starting a new thing, an act of courage. What about for you?