Think about it – with Joseph Seiler

Purse

To purse one’s lips is to kind of squeeze them together a little bit and scrunch the face by narrowing the eyes and compressing the forehead. It can suggest disapproval or deep thought. Sheesh, a lot of parts to pursing one’s lips. A purse is a container, carried by hand, usually, and usually by women, to hold personal items that a male would typically carry in pockets. Plus a few more things, a lot more things for some women

A man can also carry a purse, just sayin’. The male version of the purse can be as big as the over the shoulder version that the wookie, Chew Bakka, carries on Star Wars. It can also be hand size, no strap. The purse holds things. I have seen a stamp purse in the old post office days. The postmaster had one and it had accordion like sections, one for each denomination of stamp. A purse is for containing and organizing

When one wins a horse race they are given the purse, the winnings of money. The origin of the word purse comes from a description of a leather bag with draw strings to close it. Thus, we hear that the Government has tightened the purse strings on this or that category of spending. The purse can be the general pool of money available, as in the family purse or company purse. My purse could be my bank account

The Purser is the person who takes care of money on a ship and is responsible for the cooks and stewards and supplies, sort of a head of administration. The Purser is a powerful person. Who knew a purse could be so central to a huge operation like a ship. A purse seine is a kind of cylindrical fishing net, open at the top and bottom, held up by floats. When surface fish are seen inside, the bottom is drawn to close like a purse

In times past a person would use a rope as a belt and they would tie their purse, a bag with a draw string to close it, onto their belt. We still see such a bag purse with the drawstring, a lot of the time to hold jewels, like in a cat burglar movie. This bag version of the purse is still considered to be a container of precious things. What do you keep in your purse and how is it that you consider it valuable?