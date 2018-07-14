Think about it – with Joseph Seiler

Charity

Charity begins at home, they say. Home is where the heart is, right? The heart is always true, sometimes naive and misguided, but true from it’s perspective. So if I offer charity, say some money, is it possible to do so without charity? Hmmm? If my thought is along the lines of saving that derelict from him/herself, is that charity? Where is heart in this scene and what might it be thinking? Will I always hear it?

I am thinking that charity is not an amount or a size but rather is an attitude, a way of seeing something or someone. To be charitable, what does that mean? Something opposite to judgmental feels about right. More like ‘accepting’ which is an upgrade from tolerating. To ‘accept’ is not condoning or approving but letting what is just be. Yes, that feels on the mark for being charitable, wouldn’t you say?

(from Patrik)

‘What if someone gives because they feel they themselves have too much’, is that charity? Certainly has elements of it, yet check the source of the motivation. Is it the heart? I’d say, maybe. In addition, such charity is inwardly focused to serve a giver need more than focused on the receiver. Wikipedia says charity includes benevolent giving and caring, heart stuff. So… what say you?

Then there are faith, hope and charity. Charity in this case suggests that I see others as the Divine sees them. Louise Hay tells us that if she believes that she is Divinely guided then so must others be and it is not for her to ‘fix’ others, to argue that Divine is messing up with everyone but her. Yeah, great catch. So charity is a kind of co-existing with a big chunk of sincere empathy. Back to Acceptance

Getting a solid understanding of charity seems to be harder than one would think. Lots to consider about motivation/intent. When something happens my interpretation can be charitable or not so much. Say, someone stands me up for an appointment. Could go many ways on that. Thing is, if I go charitable I feel better than if I go the other way.

My conclusion? Let my feeling sense inform me. Respond toward max happiness