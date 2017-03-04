Think about it – with Joseph Seiler

Wave

To wave to you with my hand I kind of move it back and forth a bit, could rotate some (like the Queen), or not and could include movement all the way up to my shoulder. I guess the motion of a wave in the ocean is sort of like the motion of the hand. What does it mean? Well, that is totally open. It could mean ‘I am over here, please see me’. It could mean hello or also good bye. It could mean get away from me

A wave could mean welcome, please come closer, an invitation. It could mean dismissal, of a person or an idea or an instruction received from another. A wave can be used to tell a little kid to ‘go away’ and leave Mommy alone. To waver is to resist commitment, to change my mind and then change it again, not settle. A candle flame has the motion of waver. A flag waves in the wind

A really big, big wave in the ocean is called a tsunami. You don’t want to be around. A heat wave is a number of days of over the top hot weather. When traffic police wave me through the intersection they wave with their entire arm and it means git ‘er goin’ bud, now. Waves in the ocean are relentless and there are machines that harvest some of the wave energy to produce electricity

People in a stadium can ‘do the wave’. Someone in the center instructs the crowd to stand and raise their arms as he/she points a their section of the crowd and to sit back down when no longer being pointed at. The ‘pointer’ points slowly around the audience and it looks like a wave flows around the stadium. It is really quite exhilarating to be part of that crowd. Don’t know why exactly, but it definitely is

We can experience a wave of exhaustion or a wave of amore. It seems that some feelings come to us in a wave-like form. Some believe that we can generate waves, like a wave of empathy, love, generosity, and all of the opposites too. I wonder what might start to happen if I, just me, acted deliberately to begin a wave of my choosing? Might attract others to join me. Hmmm? And so a wave could begin. What will you start?