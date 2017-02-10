Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Engine

An engine is an energy converter. In an auto it converts gasoline into turning wheels. In an olde fashioned train locomotive the conversion was from coal to steam to turning wheels. So an engine needs fuel. An automobile engine uses the fuel to, along with pressure and a spark, make a string of small controlled explosions that move pistons on a crank shaft, which is the part that translates to the turning wheels

Did you know that the root of the word engine is ‘ingenious’? In olden days there were a variety of machines known as siege engines. You know, catapults, battering rams, all those kinds of contraptions. Nowadays we have Search Engines that digitally comb through the internet looking for whatever we ask about. If you search for Business Coach Edmonton, for instance, the search engine will usually find me ☺

The engine of economic growth could be a segment of the industries in our country. Similarly, the engine of decline can also be such a segment. In the case of the Alberta tar sands, it has been both kinds of engine. The engine is the part that makes things ‘go’, move, gain progress toward a desired result. The engine that is the human body converts pizza, apples and popcorn into the ability to live. Pretty cool engine, huh

It seems logical that the term engineer arises from reference to the people who designed, built, operated and maintained engines. The one who drives a train is still referred to as the Engineer since back in the days of steam, that person stoked the boiler, drove and often had to fix, the locomotive. Today we have every kind of engineer. In fact, I hold a masters degree in Electrical Engineering. Well who knew ☺

We use engines to move things. If we want to move a new law into existence we might use a lobby, which could be called an engine for change. All engines need fuel. If the fuel is not longer provided, all stops. The new law does not come to life. The automobile rusts. The dream I had fades away and there is no longer much change. So… what are you fueling, what are you the engine for?