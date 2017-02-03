Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Strain

A strain of something is a particular variation of it, as in a strain of a disease. Also, a strain of a mosquito that has rare attributes different from the usual types. Some might even point to certain people that seem to be of a rare strain, which may or may not, be a compliment. I can strain to hear a small sound, meaning I concentrate all my physical ability to hear. Straining is stretching beyond the normal

When straining to hear something, I somehow block out all else. So to strain includes elements of separation and compartmentalization. We have all experienced hearing nothing else but the one thing we are concentrating on. To take up the strain is like starting to stretch a rubber band. Before stretching there is no strain on it. The more I stretch the greater the strain. At some point the strain is too great and the band breaks

When in my teens I needed to tow a friends car, a few times. I’d put a chain on both vehicles and a tire in the middle. That acted like a strain relief which got us through that initial shock when the chains got tight, and often broke. The tire absorbed the temporarily very high strain. Sometimes I find myself in a strained conversation. You too? Sometimes I contribute some strain relief (or not). You too?

When I am making orange juice, sometimes, I want it just clear, no pulp, so I strain it by pouring through a mesh. If I want to be especially rigorous I’d use a piece of cloth so only absolutely clear liquid got through. So, a strainer can have different sized holes to let the liquid through. Bigger holes, more tiny bits of pulp. Kind of like a fence in some ways. A cattle fence still lets the rabbits through but not the cattle.

I may be under strain and not even know it. Like the frog in the pan of water slowly being heated up. What are some indicators that you are under a strain? Yes, strain is a form of stress. Simply taking pause to notice my body, my posture, for instance, tells me immediately and I can drop my shoulders and exhale. Both of those bring it down. People can bring strain or bring strain relief. Which do you most often bring?