Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Shuffle

To shuffle my feet I move them with the sole touching the floor/ground. The jive dance step includes ‘shuffle step’ and of course, ‘rock, rock’. To simply shuffle while walking might indicate a leg injury where the person can’t fully lift their foot. It could also indicate a happy lazy walk of a daydreamer. A group of people might shuffle along together through a narrow part of their path (short steps close to the the ground)

Shuffle board is a game that is played sliding hand sized semi-heavy discs down a long narrow table. I send my disc down and you try to knock it off or place yours closer to the end of the table. Disc positions are shuffled. The game was originally (even by King Henry VIII) played on the floor using bigger discs and a stick to launch them. The position of the discs is shuffled by other discs hitting them

To shuffle things is to mix them up, make randomness versus order. We do this with the cards of a deck before we deal the cards out. Why? To give the players an unknown hand as a challenge to playing the game. When I shuffle the papers on your desk, I am not helping. Shuffling the papers on my desk could be to find something or put them into a new order or to clear for a new effort. Shuffling can be helpful, or not

Shuffling can be many things. One is that it can be really helpful in normalizing, leveling, diluting favouritism for instance. Remember when the teacher let two team captains pick who they wanted on their team? Euch for almost everyone. Shuffling who was next onto each team could improve that a lot. The office Christmas present ritual is sometimes made more fun by shuffling who gets which present

Shuffle to the left, shuffle to the right, stand up, sit down, fight fight fight, gooooo team! Yes, shuffling at the High School game. Shuffling can keep things fresh or confuse the heck out of all of us. Take for instance, the Cabinet shuffle, the one where the Ministers in Government play musical chairs and almost everyone we thought we knew, is off on another portfolio. Sometimes great, sometimes, well …