Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Vent

To vent is to release with lots of energy. Like probably yelling and flailing about and maybe even throwing things. So this is how people vent. Machinery systems may need to vent also. If a steam locomotive does not have a way to release extra steam it could blow up. So venting and blowing off steam are siblings. They are both used and needed for safety. So next time you vent I will not be angry with you

A vent can be a passage that allows pressure equalization between two spaces. A governor is a device that uses a vent, among other things, to equalize pressure in a piece of equipment, like for instance in a distillery kettle. Another device that uses a vent is our everyday clothes dryer. Imagine the mess if we didn’t have it. So a vent facilitates an equilibrium between two containers. Oh

We can have a vent in a suit jacket. Imagine wearing such a jacket and pulling your elbows out in front of you. That stretches the back material. If the tailor/seamstress adds extra material in the center of the back that is normally folded flat, the fold will open, relieving the pressure on the cloth, and we have a vent. Tah dahhh This idea first arose as men started wearing nicer jackets when they rode a horse

I wonder if the word prevent started as a warning that something or someone was about to vent? That would make the action of venting an act of release before catastrophe – a good thing. Hmmm? When we breathe we inhale, fill up and then when the lungs are close to full, we exhale, we vent. Natural. The whale and dolphin have a vent on top of their heads so they can vent as they breath while swimming along

When a volcano erupts it is venting lava from deep within the earth. In Hawaii that process is building new islands, a bunch of them, as the new lava is vented over time. There are over 35 new islands seen to be birthing through this venting process. Every house has a bathroom and a kitchen vent to exhaust stale or toxic air to the outside. So, exhale with vigor, vent a bit while you can do so with a smile