Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Pop

To pop corn is to heat the kernels until they ‘pop’ making a fine snack with just a bit of salt or butter. To have and drink a pop was to get a soda, with all those bubbles in there and a bunch of sugar that I didn’t usually have, so yum, and be treated. I suppose the name ‘pop’ may have come from those bubbles popping in there, as in exploding like when I pop a balloon. A lot of destruction in these pops, huh

Pop culture is that which is popular and can include clothing, music, language and even what people smoke or drink. To be a pop icon is to be so popular that most will know your name and likely have an image of you wearing your, popularized by you, outfit. The pop scene is where many hang out and look and act popular. Lots of pressure not to be conformist. Yet, when in pop culture everyone conforms to that

To pop something is to touch or move it quickly, like if I pop a pill. I may also pop you one, meaning that I kind of half punch you, usually to get your attention. I can pop open the clothes closet by opening both doors quickly and giving out a woot whoot as I look inside. To pop the door shut or pop the letter into the mail or pop an apple in with my lunch, all kind of happy short movements. Popping invites smiling

Pop is a sound. Like bang but smaller, more crisp too. Some machine guns sound like popping and fireworks definitely pop. Actually, when a popcorn popper is popping the corn you can hear the sound of pop, pop, pop. When my lovely tells me she is just going to pop into a store, I get myself a Starbucks while I wait. If someone dislocates a bone the medic may well pop it back into place, Ouch on that pop

Let’s pop open some champagne. That drink is full of little tiny bubbles popping around in that bottle. When I get the cork out a resounding pop and a gush of popping bubbles happen. Put some into a glass and as I raise it to take a taste my nose feels more popping as the effervescent champagne continues to pop, pop, pop. No wonder the whole event is associated with fun. Popping can be great fun