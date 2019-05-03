Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Attitude

Attitude is everything, according to some. Attitude is a mental state that is so strong it is clearly reflected in a person’s behaviour. This can be good and not so good. If my attitude is to accept the world as it is and do my best to enjoy my life, then you would see me doing certain things, like smiling a lot. If my attitude is that the world owes me and I get grouchy when I don’t get what I want, not so pleasant

When someone ‘has an attitude’ they are living inside their head, acting as if they are the only one on the planet. This kind of attitude develops from choosing self righteous thoughts, exclusionary, angry at, uhm, almost everything. I cannot placate someone who has taken an attitude. They seem to have committed to being unhappy. Yes, that’s it, decided that it is better for them to be right than happy. Ouch

I know someone who has taken on an attitude of gratitude. He operates a Gratitude business, has written a gratitude book, does seminars. He has really embraced the attitude of gratitude. The Dalia Lama lives his live from an attitude of forgiveness. He inspires others to adopt the same attitude. When I manage to do that my life feels better. Why not give it a whirl? Adopting any attitude is our choice

Choosing an attitude? What a concept. I saw something recently that I quite enjoyed. It said, ‘I have decided to take up smiling again’. Loving it. My intention drives my choices, my actions and ultimately my results. I’m not sure I fully realized how tightly these are connected. It seems to be saying I can design my life by designing my attitude. Well wow. Sure, now that we read it we know. But did we before?

My attitude is like a commitment to a set of behaviours. And I get to decide on the attitude I will commit to. OK, so how come some people seem to have a truly unhelpful attitude? Did they not choose well or simply not realize we all have this choice. A guy parked so poorly that his car took up three spaces. I asked if he noticed. He gave me attitude. Oh. He thought my attitude needed adjustment. Maybe