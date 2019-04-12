Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Chair

The chair is a relatively modern device for commoners. It was for Kings and such. People sat on the ground then on cushions long before everyone might have a chair. A chair is to sit upon where the back remains vertical, the thighs horizontal, the shins vertical so the feet rest on the floor. It was originally used to elevate and display the Ruler, the one with power over the people. It was a ceremonial object, a throne

The most common forms of chair allow the person sitting to lean back supported by the structure of the chair. Interesting that there are also ‘back chairs’ that do not have a back at all. The idea is to hold your back in a natural position while you balance on this chair, like on a big ball. A stool is a chair that does not have a back. A chair can have one or many legs but usually has four

A walking chair has a single leg with a small seat on top. You sit on it to take a rest when on a hike. The seat part folds up so the walking chair is compact. When we speak of a Chairperson, the one who occupies the chair of authority in a group or organization, we could play with the language and say, “hey, see, there is a walking chair: The sitting Chair is the person presently the one in authority

It is said that the person who invented the table was a chair salesman, because for every table many chairs are needed. Like Ray Kroc who invented a great milkshake machine, so started McDonald’s so he could sell a lot of them. A chairlift can transport me up a set of stairs or up the side of a mountain. The elevator was originally a chair lift. An armchair has support for my forearms as I sit

Although recorded in history as early as 3100 BC, common use of chairs, according to Wikipedia, did not happen until the 17th century. Gee, so common today, that surprises me. A chair is a holder, whether of a person, or of the seat of power. Around the 1960s, things like the bean bag chair and the butterfly chair showed up, along with many other variants. That was not that long ago. Were you there?