Think about it – with Joseph Seiler

Nut

A nut is a seed within a hard shell. The shell does not break open by itself but is broken by pressure, fire, animal or some other outside force. They generally contain high amounts of fat, fibre, protein and magnesium. They make the Dr Oz highly recommended for daily intake list. Nuts grow in a variety of sizes up to about the size of a large golf ball. Though they are a source of fat they aid in weight reduction

A nut is a fastener used with a bolt. Usually looks like a small donut with threads in the hole that match those on the bolt. A wing-nut looks like those maple seeds that helicopter from the trees in the Spring. The wings are so you don’t need a wrench to tighten/loosen, just use your fingers. If someone calls you a wing-nut they are saying, in a playful way, that you are just the right amount of crazy and fun

Nut is the name of a kind of metal device that you wedge in rock crevices if you are climbing a rock wall. It is also the name given to the bit that supports a string, like on a guitar, between the sound making part of the string and the adjusting part. Nuts, the edible kind, have oil in them and can also be processed to make milk. Nutella is a nut butter, creamy and rich tasting. Pine nuts are a delicacy used as garnish by a chef

If someone asks you whether or not you are nuts, they are asking about your sanity. Someone who is deemed insane can be referred to as nuts. Thing is, the term is not usually serious about genuine insanity, it is meant to say you are extreme, the thing you propose is dangerous, too much, colouring outside the lines. Gee, we have insanity lumped together with colouring outside the lines. That is nuts

When someone is referred to as a hard nut to crack, it means they are not easily swayed. Wow, a challenge to convince away from what they claim as their beliefs. The kind of swaying we are talking about with this kind of a nut is up there with revelation, being tossed off my horse on the way to Damascus. OK. And once in a while that is exactly what is needed. And some nuts are not what I want to crack