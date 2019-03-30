Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Bowl

The shape of a bowl is like a hollow sphere but cut in half. Turned so it sits with the hollow part up it is a handy device to put things into. If we add a little bit of material so it does not roll, it is a great dish to serve soup in. When we refer to a person’s rice bowl it can mean their means of supply, their livelihood, the basis of their survival. We can also refer to the rice bowl as the region where most rice is grown

Some football games are tagged as bowl games like the Rose Bowl or Orange Bowl or Gator Bowl and many more. The Rose Bowl was the first to be so tagged. Bowl games are played after the College playoffs. The shape of the football stadium is like a bowl and most are fashioned after the Yale Bowl the model for most stadiums in the USA. In Canada we have the banjo bowl between Winnipeg and Saskatchewan

To bowl is to roll a ball down a lane attempting to knock over pins standing at the end. We have 5 pin or 10 pin bowling these days. Bowling was first recorded in Egyptian history about 3200BC. In the evolution of the game, before they had perfectly spherical balls and smooth lanes the ball/object was thrown and the game was Bocce, apparently invented in Italy.. Bowling or bocce are not as easy as they may look

Bowls or lawn bowls, is played on short cut grass and the surface is not necessarily flat. Instead of trying to knock over a pin, the object is to get as close as possible, much like bocce. Sometimes the lawn is purposely convex so placing the ball is harder. This kind of bowling is much more about precision in controlling the ball. Power has little benefit when lawn bowling. Who knew?

A dust bowl is not a football game but rather an area where a swirling wind raises a great deal of dust. It is a place with little water. Thus the dust. Some people get their hair cut so that it looks like the barber put a bowl upside down on their head and cut off any hair that still showed. A bowl is like a giant cup. When I am almost finished I can hold my bowl up and slurp out the last bit of soup. Shhh