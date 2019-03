Storm

The 100 year storm is not a storm that lasts 100 years, it is the storm with intensity that only occurs once in a hundred years. Rare intensity. A storm is a significant, at times extreme, disruption to usual pleasant weather. When a storm is very disruptive it can be categorized, like a hurricane or blizzard or cyclone. Storms disrupt the normally gentle ambiance of the atmosphere.

When someone is in a stormy mood, well, look out. That means they are possibly volatile, grouchy and unpredictable, not nice to be around. When I am like that it is usually because I am unhappy about something, really unhappy, that something didn’t go my way. Yes, the truculent child routine in action. That is me in a stormy mood, I didn’t get what I wanted and it is just not fair. Ever in a stormy mood?

A storm door is an extra door outside of the usual one. It is meant to provide added protection in the event of a storm. The installation can be such that if we guess that there won’t be a storm today, we can latch into a secure but open position. Funny that. We have a storm protection that can be disabled so easily. I can enter or leave a room in a storm of my own making. Those can be damaging in their own way

A squall is a rather short lived, under one minute, windstorm. A hypercane is the kind of storm thought to have wiped out the dinosaurs with winds of up to 800 kilometers per hour. Yikes. Obviously rare, can arise when the ocean temperature is near 50 degrees, but there ya go. That was then. Kind of adds a little bit of colour to the phrase ‘it was a dark and stormy night’. Yes?

Mars experienced a dust storm in 1971 that completely cloaked the entire planet with dust. Windy on steroids. When troops storm an enemy position they cover it with falling ammunition, fire and attacking soldiers. Not a great place to be at such a time. Storm energy is bigger than any of us. And it is wild, unharnessed, indiscriminate in inflicting damage. Let’s not start a storm. OK?