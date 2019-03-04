Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Back

The human back is the part of the body between the neck and tailbone, opposite the chest and tummy. The back includes the spine a stack of disc shaped bones that can bend giving us the ability to bend and turn our torso. A pretty important part of our body, for sure. The back is the side opposite where we can see. It is a location, behind us. To step back is to move in the direction of our back

Back off is a command to move away or to stop pushing, verbally or physically, or to calm down, relent, stop an attack. All of this from the idea of stepping away by stepping back. That idea feels like it makes a safer space between us, gives room to breathe and to think things over. When I want you to back off that is almost a threat. Back off or else. When I tell you that I will back off, that is a peace offering

A back hoe is a kind of tractor with a big mechanical arm at the back of it, which has a shovel on it. We use a back hoe to dig big holes like ditches and basements. Some holes are dug and left open and some we put dirt back into, we backfill them. The dirt we put back in is called backfill. Sometimes a community developer might back their community site with a mound of dirt called a backing.

When an industrial machine backs up it emits a back up beeping sound. That sound can be heard hundreds of meters away. Some cars have them too. When I back up I usually check behind me first. Do you too? The back is a bit more private than the front. We see the front yard as we drive by but need to be invited to see the backyard. That is where the BBQ picnic is staged. There is often a privacy fence

When I say I’ve got your back, it means I will watch for attackers to protect you. I will bolster and help with what you are doing and being. I believe in you and willing to help you when I’ve got your back. You can trust me. The background is like the sky in a picture, what is behind the main object. Background is the history that sets the stage for how we got to here. Backgrounds add context and understanding.