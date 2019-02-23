Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Ninja

A Ninja is a person deeply skilled in ancient martial arts. The name is a combination of two parts. Nin meant to persevere and in more modern times means to conceal and be stealthy. The second syllable, Ja, meant person. The ninja has also been associated with invisibility, a part of the stealth I suppose. Good at disguises and moving very quietly. Thus a ninja is a fast and almost invisible martial arts fighter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are imaginary super heroes with super ninja skills. They fight bad people and keep the world safe. There are five of them Raphael, Splinter, Leonardo, Donatello and Michaela. Splinter is not a turtle but a rat and is the group’s sensei. The Ninja Turtles use all kinds of amazing special martial arts moves to outsmart and catch crooks. They each have special tools and wear different coloured bandanas

The root of the Ninja magic is the perseverance. Most of us, well I’ll speak for myself, give up when the result is not instant. My back was strained while shoveling snow. Ouch. I have learned that time is the most important factor in healing a strained back. So I have been waiting, gently at the start and noticing, yes, some improvement. Then I got impatient and as soon as I did, ouch again. I did not persevere

I love the silent stealth associated with the Ninja. Is the Ninja sneaking around to hurt me? I think not. It is more like watching over me, protecting me. It is that little voice that warns me just in time. The Ninja is that shadow that we are not quite sure we saw out of the corner of our eye, that brought us back from daydreaming, back to doing what will bring me my dreams, make my life better

To be referred to as a Ninja is a compliment. It is acknowledgement that you try hard and practice and are doing something quite a bit better than most people. You’ve earned it. What might you be a Ninja at? By writing this post all the time I am working my way along to becoming a Ninja short post writer. Look around. What are you kind of good at or would like to be. Ninja yet? Go for it!