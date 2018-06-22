Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Moment

To say ‘I’m having a moment’ is meant to let you know that I am feeling deeply, am unlikely to talk with you, and am inside my thoughts, reflecting, experiencing, floating somehow in an other worldly way. To ask you to give me a moment I’m asking for time to get ready to interact with you. I could be tightening a bolt on a car or creating a sentence or composing myself emotionally, but I need some no pressure time

In physics, a moment of force is the product of, for instance, a mass and the distance to a reference point. For example, we have the center of the teeter totter and the mass of the person on one end. Those combine to produce a moment, torque in this case, that exerts force pushing the seat down. This is related to using a lever. It was once said, give me a long enough lever and a fulcrum, I can move the planet

A moment can refer to a time of opportunity or commitment as in the moment I say ‘I do’ or the chance to punch that soccer ball into the net. When a moment has passed the conditions that made it have changed, the goalie moved over. Some moments can be quite long in time, like even months, such as the right moment to run for political office. I need to watch for my moments or they may just swoosh by

At this moment I’m feeling blah, in a funk, which I attribute to zero enthusiasm for two tasks in front of me today. So I just did another task and got to check it off. Better. I guess I’m designing the string of moments that are going to make up my day. Well… what a concept. Moments get stitched together and we mostly get to choose what gets stitched. OK then, I guess I’m back in choice and that feels better

Some moments are special. The moment of truth is a time of stark realization when resistance and denial fall away, when the accounts must be reconciled. I fell in love the moment I saw you. That is a magical, enduring and fulfilling moment, a moment that can last the rest of a lifetime. The moment of resolve is when my entire being commits to do or be something beyond what I have ever been. Magic moments