Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Show

To go to a show is to go to a place where something is being presented, displayed, viewed and experienced. The most typical is to ‘show’ a movie or a play in a theater. People can also build a show, of let’s say, postage stamps. Imagine an auditorium or bigger space with many displays of stamps to view and to purchase and many, many people also interested in stamp collecting to meet and trade and talk with.

I’ll show you mine if you show me yours, used to share many a secret at many ages. This little ritual brings back smiles of ‘shhhh don’t tell’ calibre back to when I was a preschooler on up to a surprise 50th birthday party for someone. This kind of show is usually a telling. I once had a calendar picture, that if you looked closely, showed many faces among the rocks and trees. More fun showing secrets.

To show is to reveal. It is meant to be special, a reveal that only happens at show time or on show days. One show that takes a lot of preparation, has costumes and music and often even includes fireworks is the half time show at a football game. A very big deal and you don’t want to miss it just because you went to get popcorn. The traditional Circus is often referred to as the Greatest Show On Earth.

To show off is to make a big ostentatious display for the purpose of getting noticed. I can show off physically by doing a cartwheel to enter a room or sink a basketball from way far. The basketball shot may also just be me practicing and being successful. In that case the one accusing me of being a show off is just jealous. Then we have an announcement that the show is off meaning it is not going to be presented.

There is an art to the show. The show is to be anticipated. When we hear that we are going to the show, we are excited and expect being stimulated, made to laugh and feel and to have a memorable experience, to learn something valuable.. We show ourselves every time we encounter another person. Do you prepare for that show? Or do you just ‘show up’ and let it all flow as it will?