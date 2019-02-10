Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Apple

An apple is a tree fruit about the size of a baseball, bigger than a tennis ball. It tastes sweet and is crunchy. They keep well so became popular with our ancestors. Lots of vitamin C in an apple, so good for disease prevention. The apple is associated with health and even beauty. Thus the phrase ‘the apple of my eye’, meaning my favourite, the one I want to look at and maybe even be in love with.

New York city is referred to as the Big Apple. The origin of this tag is not completely clear but may have arisen in the early 1900’s in reference to the prize for winning a horse race. The idea was that horses love and would prize an apple, so if they win, that big apple is what they win. Even today the ‘big apple’ tag infers a prize, something good and a reward or even a title. Someone could be ‘the big apple’….

The apple was the premiere gift to give to a teacher. In the earliest of days it had real value, a sweet and healthy piece of food. It was said that a student was seeking extra favour by giving the apple. The expression ‘apple polisher’ referred to students who tried to influence the teacher, whether with an apple or in other ways. What do students give their teacher nowadays? Do you know?

Apple pie is a North American staple when it comes to desert for Sunday dinner. Still a favourite. The apple is a symbol of home and abundance and even safety. It is no wonder that one of the early computer inventing companies named themselves Apple Computer as one of the founders was on a fruitarian diet kick at the time and felt that particular fruit was an all-star. Who knew?

Did you know that there are about 7500 different varieties of apples grown in the world. About 30 varieties are common in North America. Names of varieties include Gala, Pink Lady, Smitten and Sweetie. Apples are rich in fibre, antioxidants and help the body defend against heart attack and cancer. Also a weight loss favourite, plus having an apple does a good job of cleaning our teeth.

Eat apples.