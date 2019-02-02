Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Swing

I like to swing, as in move on a seat tied to two ropes hanging from a high bar or even a tree branch. Feels quite nice to flow back and forth, to swing like that. Now that I think of it I could swing from just one rope by standing on a knot tied at the bottom. Woosh, woosh and with a single rope I get to twirl too. As Roger Miller sings for us ‘England swings like a pendulum do’. Fun

We speak about getting into the swing of things. That means we join the tempo and rhythm and mood of what is going on around us. It also usually refers to a happy mood, high energy, positive, something that brings a smile. This could be a party like Mardi Gras or a barn building out on a farm. It happens when there are lots of people doing something they enjoy. Lots of examples of situations that swing

We can swing all by ourselves too. Ever see someone walking along, singing, whistling, moving their body as they make their way down the sidewalk? Swing personified, yes. Some people are swingers, you know, they are involved and they involve others and everyone seems caught up in this infectious energy. That energy is swing. The swinger is a leader in feeding this mood of ‘let’s go, let’s do this, let’s have fun. When are you a swinger?

The swing pass is a move used in sports like football. The thrower swings their body to one side, tosses the ball to another player running down the side, who then passes the ball to a catcher down the field. The swing refers to the original thrower’s movement and the motion of the first catcher. Swing left right, toss, to a runner who is swinging around the side of the rest of the players, and then throws. Hmmm?

To get into the swing of things is to join, play, help, catch the wave. A good thing. The batter in a baseball game swings the bat trying to hit the ball. In this case to swing is to give maximum effort toward a specific objective. When I swing by I adjust my route to bring me close enough tsay ‘hi’ and keep going. To swing is to move. Doors can swing too. I wonder if doors like to swing. Do you?