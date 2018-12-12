Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Future

Back to the Future is a fun movie about a time machine made out of a Delorean car fitted with a flux capacitor that needs a lightning strike to make it work. The future carries all our minds can imagine and more. It is possibility becoming manifest. Depending on my attitude the future can be mightily attractive or terribly scary. So let us choose attractive with the caveat that we still need to live in the present

Surely thoughts become things. So says Napoleon Hill, author of Think and Grow Rich, a landmark book about making your success. Yes, making your success. We don’t fall into this happenstance or that, we make our future. Boys oh boys that is a heavy responsibility. Yes it is. So let us imagine the future we desire and deserve. Use positive, present tense language. This is called an affirmation (of the future)

The future is the time not yet spent and the actions not yet taken, the results not yet realized, ahhhh the life not yet lived. There is a visualization experience called the Future Self. I’d be glad to do it with/for you. About10 minutes to visit you, twenty years into the future. You will bring back insights about what is possible for you and some guidance to remind you of all the wonderful things you are. Call me

Futures on the stock market are an agreement to buy a certain commodity at an agreed price at a future time. This is intended to provide a hedge against volatile fluctuations in the market price. Thus, we have the term ‘hedge fund’, which is a portfolio of stocks that are futures. We could look at a college fund set up for a baby as a future fund. So too our retirement savings fund could be termed a future fund. Different. But similar

The telephone company trucks have a graphic on them that says ‘the future is friendly’. I think it is supposed to be an invitation to welcome technology change and we can trust the telephone company. Might be, so why not believe in a positive future. Gotta watch our internal language.

If we say that we can or say that we cannot, we are right, so says Henry Ford.

Wise prediction of the future there Henry