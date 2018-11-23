Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Move

To move is to be in motion, non static, enlivened, change position. It can also mean that my opinion is changing or that my focus point has changed. I move toward an ideal through subtle adjustments to my worldview, a change in my values/beliefs, an increase or decrease in motivation, a response to a changing situation. When we hear ‘move!’ we feel urgency, possibly even danger

A movement can be a change in societal priority. The ‘green movement’ is an example, as is the movement towards equality in human rights. When the reindeer herd moves, the ground shakes, the energetic feeling throughout the herd and for miles around is one of power in action, of a force of nature in motion, of being witness to something of greatness, something unstoppable that leaves us in awe

Putting the move on me is an attempt to influence me. Maybe it is about misdirection of my attention so that your colleague can take my donut. Maybe it is to give yourself a bit of a head start in a competition. Maybe it is to arouse me in foreplay. A dancer that ‘has the moves’ inspires, captures me in a way that almost has me dancing with them, at least moving my body as I sit watching.

A move can be evasive like when the player carrying the football runs down the field. That is a good kind of move. Then we have the kind of move that breaks bones in other people. Not such a good kind of move. A move can be enabling, as when I get out of your way. It can be disabling as when I stick my foot out to trip you. A move can be away from something not good or toward something that is good

To move is to change. I can be moved by being picked up and placed somewhere. That could be called a transfer. I can be moved by a song or poem or by witnessing an act that touches me. A motivational speaker strives to move their audience into actions that are helpful to them. To move is to act, start, inspire. We are moved. We move others. Yes we do. What movement do you want to grow in others?