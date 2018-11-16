Think about it with Joseph Seiler

Draft

The draft horse is employed to pull something like a barge or maybe a sled. To draft is to draw, as in pull. We can pull a draft of beer into a glass and call it draft beer because it was pulled from a barrel. Geese are famous for draft flying in that they position themselves to take advantage of the low pressure area behind and to the side of the bird in front of them. That draft helps to pull them along. Can beer do that too?

A draft document is an early version, not final, but enough to show the main points. We refer to the first or other drafts of an article we are writing or a book or a drawing. To make the drawing we may use a drafting table and the drawing in that case can be made more detailed until a final version is drawn, also on the drafting table. The initial attempts to set a schedule for many activities is expected to be a draft.

When we breath, the motion of the air on the intake is called a draft. We can feel a draft sitting near a window or door that is not sealed. Air being pulled is a draft. When lighting a fireplace or wood stove we need some draft flowing up the chimney in order to draw the smoke and sort of pull the fire up into a roaring blaze. Where might you like to have a draft helping you up into a roaring success. What is the name of that draft?

Compulsory military service is referred to as ‘the draft’. In olden times men were pressed into service sometimes forcibly. Today we draft people into service by law. To be drafted is to be enlisted, recruited without permission. We can draft someone onto our team at the church picnic. Not the same as going to a real war. The draft of a ship is how deep below the surface the keel, bottom, of the ship is.

To draft is to drink, swallow. To quaff is to inhale a large draft. A tipple is a small draft. It can also be a prescribed amount as in a draft of medicine. You might draft me, enroll me, to assist at the community center or to vote for your cause or make a contribution to a fund. I can become so engaged in what you have drafted me into that I could start to draft others to join us as well. Drafting is to pull people toward a yes.